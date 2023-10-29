The Penn State Nittany Lions are coming off a close 33-24 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, improving their record to 7-1 on the season including 4-1 in Big Ten play. Now with the Hoosiers behind them, James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will turn their attention to the Maryland Terrapins. Mike Locksley's Terrapins are losers of three straight, dropping games to Ohio State, Illinois, and Northwestern over the last four weeks. The three-game losing streak turned a once-promising season starting at 5-0 into one where Maryland fans are wondering what has happened over the course of the month and where the Terrapins go from here.

Entering game week, FanDuel has Penn State as a 10.5-point favorite over the Terrapins. The over/under is currently sitting at 51 points. Penn State this season is 6-2 against the spread, failing to cover in each of their last two games against Ohio State (+4.0) and Indiana (-31). The over has hit in five of the Nittany Lions' eight games including three times in their last four games. Maryland, on the other hand, is 3-5 against the spread this season while the the over has hit in four of eight matchups. The Terrapins have failed to cover in each of their last three games against Ohio State (+17), Illinois (-13), and Northwestern (-14.5). They also failed to cover the spread in games against Towson (-38) and Charlotte (-24.5) earlier this season.

Penn State's historical domination of Maryland