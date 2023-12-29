Penn State enters recruitment for four-star DE out of Indiana
Penn State has entered the recruitment of one of the top defensive ends in the Midwest, Elkhart Central (IN) standout Mariyon Dye.
The four-star prospect is ranked by Rivals as a four-star prospect and a member of the 2025 Rivals250 while also being ranked as a top three player in the state of Indiana and a top-12 strongside defensive end nationally.
The offer extended to Dye appears to have come from Penn State's new defensive coordinator Tom Allen. Allen previously targeted Dye while the head coach of the Indiana Hoosiers. On top of his offers from the Nittany Lions and Hoosiers, the 6-foot-5 defensive end also holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Tennessee, USC, and Wisconsin among others.
SCOUTING REPORT
"Dye checks in at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds with the frame and length defensive line coaches covet at the college level and beyond. While the Elkhart (Ind.) is listed as a strongside defensive end, he has the athleticism of an edge rusher and frame to grow into a three-technique player, giving him position versatility and upside for days. Dye flat-out impresses at a very raw stage of his career and you cannot help but picture the player he will become once his ceiling is reached."
