While Penn State is putting together its transfer portal class and counting down the days to sign its 2024 signing class, the Nittany Lions coaching staff is also extending offers to prospects in the 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. On Wednesday, Penn State extended a pair of offers to 2026 defensive end prospects out of Georgia.

Sandy Creek (GA) defensive end Evan Harvey picked up his third offer from the Nittany Lions on Wednesday. They join Tennessee and Indiana as programs to have extended offers to the 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect. It's unclear if Indiana has reoffered Harvey since Curt Cignetti took over the Hoosiers. South Carolina, Georgia, and Auburn have all shown interest in Harvey as well. This season, Harvey recorded 31 total tackles including 17 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. He also had 24 quarterback hurries. Other notable prospects that have recently come out of Sandy Creek include 2023 DB Kaleb Cost (North Carolina) and 2020 DB Brian Branch (Alabama).

The other prospect that the Nittany Lions have offered is Douglas County prospect Jordan Carter, the No. 61 prospect in the country according to the Rivals 2026 prospect rankings. For the four-star prospect, Penn State is his 18th offer, joining programs such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, and West Virginia among other programs. As a sophomore for Douglas County, Carter totaled 84 tackles including 13.0 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. Douglas County is also home to 2026 wide receiver Aaron Gregory, a top-20 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Other notable prospects include 2021 DT Jonathan Jefferson (Georgia), 2019 DE Mataio Soli (Arkansas), and 2018 LB Braelen Oliver (Minnesota/Georgia Tech).

