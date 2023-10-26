After a series split against AIC, Penn State is set to host Alaska-Anchorage in Pegula. The Nittany Lions have only faced the Seawolves six times, the last being in November of 2016, when the Nittany Lions swept them. Penn State holds the series record at 3-1-2, with the most recent two games being the only home matches for Penn State.

The Nittany Lion's loss in game two against AIC broke a 21-game non-conference winning streak. It was also the team's first loss to an Atlantic Hockey team since Mercyhurst in 2017, with a final score of 7-4, and they have played 25 games against an Atlantic Hockey foe since.

Alaska-Anchorage did not compete in the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 seasons after the WCHA disbanded and formed the CCHA, which they were not a part of. Last season, the team resumed play as an independent, going 8-19-1.

This season, they are 3-3-0, splitting each of their series against Lake Superior State, UMass-Lowell, and Air Force.

“They have wins against three different conferences so you have to respect that. You have to win the first one to be able to see if you’ve learned something, but that’s not going to be an easy task against them.” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky said.

Alaska is 3-2 in games they have scored first. Four of the team’s six games were one-goal differentiators, and two of them were in overtime, and the team is 2-2 in those games.

The Seawolves return each of their top-5 scorers from last season, including junior Maximilion Helgeson, who led the team in points with 22 points between 11 goals and assists. They also return his linemate and second-leading scorer, Ben Almquist, who recorded 20 points on six goals and 14 assists.

Almquist has two goals and four assists in the team's first six games this season. Jaques Bouquot’s former Catamount teammate Porter Schachle is second on the team in goals with three and third in points with five.

The Seawolves have been having success with special teams as the penalty kill has recorded a 88.5 percent success rate, not allowing a goal on 21 of their opponents 24 chances putting it at 18th in the nation. Their power play is 4-for-18, the 22.2 percent success rate puts them at 17th in the nation.

Alaska’s starting netminder from last season, Nolan Kent, graduated; he had a .906 save percentage and 3.13 goals-against average with a 4-8-1 record. They have two return goaltenders, Joey Lamoreaux and Jared Whale. Whale has started five of the six games this season with a 3-2-0 record and a .925 save percentage, along with a 2.16 goals-against average, putting him in the top third in all of college hockey in both categories.

Junior Ryan Kirwan became the second Nittany Lion all-time to score in each of the first four games tying Kevin Wall ‘23 start to last season. Though he didn’t score Saturday night he recorded an assist to continue a five game point streak.

Kirwan has seven points between four goals and three assists this season, his goals are tied for third in the Big Ten and 11th in the nation, while his assists are good for seventh in the Big Ten and 15th in the nation. Kirwan suffered a mid season injury last season but still managed to be tied for eighth on the team in points with Ashton Calder posting 17, between eight goals and nine assists.

Senior Xander Lamppa is also on a point streak run as he recorded an assist in his last three games for a new career-long assist streak and is just one game shy of a four game point streek which would mark another career-long record.

The Nittany Lions newcomers are also making an impact, as freshman Aiden Fink has points in three straight games, and four of his first five, including scoring his first goal on Friday night.

Graduate transfer Bouquot has recorded points in four straight games with assists in each, marking a career- long assist streak. Bouquot is one game short of his career long point streak of five from his freshman year at Vermont.

The Penn State netminders have not been tested much this season as the team has averaged 20.4 shots against, leading the Big Ten and placing fourth in the nation for fewest shots against. Last Friday against AIC the team allowed just 12 shots marking the fewest shots allowed in program history breaking the previous record of 13 which has happened twice in the past. With only one shot against in the third period it tied the program record for fewest shots allowed in a period.



