News More News
ago football Edit

Penn State falls in AP & Coaches poll despite 63-0 win

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Despite defeating UMass on Saturday afternoon 63-0, the Penn State Nittany Lions have fallen in both the AP and Coaches polls on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are now ranked seventh in the AP Poll and sixth in the Coaches Poll, down one spot in each.

Jumping Penn State in both polls this week was the Washington Huskies. The Huskies defeated Oregon 36-33 on Saturday. The future Big Ten adversary is now 6-0 on the season.

Other Big Ten teams in the AP poll include the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday. The Nittany Lions are also scheduled to take on the Michigan Wolverines next month on November 11.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the only other Big Ten team to be ranked, entering the poll at No. 24 after defeating Wisconsin 15-6. No other Big ten program received votes in this week's poll .

The Hawkeyes are the only other Big Ten program outside the Big Ten East's "Big Three" to be ranked inside the US LBM Coaches Poll as well. The Hawkeyes are the No. 23 team in the eyes of the coaches. Like the AP Poll, no other Big Ten program received votes this week.

Other notables include future Big Ten members Oregon and USC falling this week after suffering their first losses of the season. The Ducks as mentioned above fell to Washington 36-33 while USC was thoroughly dominated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 48-20 in South Bend on Saturday night.

AP Poll and Coaches Polls
RANK AP Poll Coaches Poll

1

Georgia

Georgia

2

Michigan

Michigan

3

Ohio State

Ohio State

4

Florida State

Florida State

5

Washington

Washington

6

Oklahoma

Penn State

7

Penn State

Oklahoma

8

Texas

Texas

9

Oregon

Alabama

10

North Carolina

North Carolina

11

Alabama

Oregon

12

Oregon State

Ole Miss

13

Ole Miss

Oregon State

14

Utah

Utah

15

Notre Dame

Tennessee

16

Duke

USC

17

Tennessee

Duke

18

USC

Notre Dame

19

LSU

LSU

20

Missouri

Missouri

21

Louisville

Louisville

22

Air Force

Air Force

23

Tulane

Iowa

24

Iowa

Tulane

25

UCLA

UCLA

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}