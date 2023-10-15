Despite defeating UMass on Saturday afternoon 63-0, the Penn State Nittany Lions have fallen in both the AP and Coaches polls on Sunday. The Nittany Lions are now ranked seventh in the AP Poll and sixth in the Coaches Poll, down one spot in each.

Jumping Penn State in both polls this week was the Washington Huskies. The Huskies defeated Oregon 36-33 on Saturday. The future Big Ten adversary is now 6-0 on the season.

Other Big Ten teams in the AP poll include the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Buckeyes in Columbus this Saturday. The Nittany Lions are also scheduled to take on the Michigan Wolverines next month on November 11.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are the only other Big Ten team to be ranked, entering the poll at No. 24 after defeating Wisconsin 15-6. No other Big ten program received votes in this week's poll .

The Hawkeyes are the only other Big Ten program outside the Big Ten East's "Big Three" to be ranked inside the US LBM Coaches Poll as well. The Hawkeyes are the No. 23 team in the eyes of the coaches. Like the AP Poll, no other Big Ten program received votes this week.

Other notables include future Big Ten members Oregon and USC falling this week after suffering their first losses of the season. The Ducks as mentioned above fell to Washington 36-33 while USC was thoroughly dominated by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 48-20 in South Bend on Saturday night.