Penn State Falls in Both Polls, But Remains in the Top 10
The latest AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll have been released, and, as was expected following Saturday's 20-12 loss against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have fallen. However, they remain ranked in the top 10 of both polls.
Penn State entered this past weekend ranked no. 7 in the AP Poll and no. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Following their loss against Ohio State, Penn State is now ranked no. 10 in both polls.
The top 6 spots in the AP Poll remained unchanged with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, and Oklahoma occupying those spots. With Penn State's loss, Texas moves to no. 7, Oregon no. 8, and Alabama no. 9.
No other Big Ten teams are ranked outside of the three in the top 10. However, future conference members UCLA and USC are toward the back end of the AP Poll checking in at no. 23 and 24, respectively.
You can see the entirety of both polls below.
|Rank
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|
1
|
Georgia
|
Georiga
|
2
|
Michigan
|
Michigan
|
3
|
Ohio State
|
Ohio State
|
4
|
Florida State
|
Florida State
|
5
|
Washington
|
Washington
|
6
|
Oklahoma
|
Oklahoma
|
7
|
Texas
|
Texas
|
8
|
Oregon
|
Alabama
|
9
|
Alabama
|
Oregon
|
10
|
Penn State
|
Penn State
|
11
|
Oregon State
|
Ole Miss
|
12
|
Ole Miss
|
Oregon State
|
13
|
Utah
|
Utah
|
14
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
15
|
LSU
|
LSU
|
16
|
Missouri
|
Missouri
|
17
|
North Carolina
|
North Carolina
|
18
|
Louisville
|
Louisville
|
19
|
Air Force
|
Air Force
|
20
|
Duke
|
Tennessee
|
21
|
Tennessee
|
Duke
|
22
|
Tulane
|
USC
|
23
|
UCLA
|
Tulane
|
24
|
USC
|
UCLA
|
25
|
James Madison
|
James Madison
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board