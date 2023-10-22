The latest AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll have been released, and, as was expected following Saturday's 20-12 loss against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have fallen. However, they remain ranked in the top 10 of both polls.

Penn State entered this past weekend ranked no. 7 in the AP Poll and no. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Following their loss against Ohio State, Penn State is now ranked no. 10 in both polls.