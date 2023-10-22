News More News
Penn State Falls in Both Polls, But Remains in the Top 10

Marty Leap • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
The latest AP Poll and US LBM Coaches Poll have been released, and, as was expected following Saturday's 20-12 loss against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions have fallen. However, they remain ranked in the top 10 of both polls.

Penn State entered this past weekend ranked no. 7 in the AP Poll and no. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll. Following their loss against Ohio State, Penn State is now ranked no. 10 in both polls.

The top 6 spots in the AP Poll remained unchanged with Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State, Washington, and Oklahoma occupying those spots. With Penn State's loss, Texas moves to no. 7, Oregon no. 8, and Alabama no. 9.

No other Big Ten teams are ranked outside of the three in the top 10. However, future conference members UCLA and USC are toward the back end of the AP Poll checking in at no. 23 and 24, respectively.

You can see the entirety of both polls below.

Table NaAP &amp; Coaches Poll (10/22/23)
Rank AP Poll Coaches Poll

1

Georgia

Georiga

2

Michigan

Michigan

3

Ohio State

Ohio State

4

Florida State

Florida State

5

Washington

Washington

6

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

7

Texas

Texas

8

Oregon

Alabama

9

Alabama

Oregon

10

Penn State

Penn State

11

Oregon State

Ole Miss

12

Ole Miss

Oregon State

13

Utah

Utah

14

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

15

LSU

LSU

16

Missouri

Missouri

17

North Carolina

North Carolina

18

Louisville

Louisville

19

Air Force

Air Force

20

Duke

Tennessee

21

Tennessee

Duke

22

Tulane

USC

23

UCLA

Tulane

24

USC

UCLA

25

James Madison

James Madison

