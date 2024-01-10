Kanye Clary led all scorers in the game with 25 points while Qudus Wahab and Nick Kern also finished with double-digit scoring efforts in the loss.

Despite a strong first half and leading for nearly 27 of 40 minutes, the Penn State Nittany Lions couldn't hold onto a once double-digit second-half lead, falling to Northwestern 76-72.

The Nittany Lions held a lead in the game from tip-off all the way to the 11:25 mark of the second half when Nick Martinelli gave the Wildcats a 56-55 lead and wouldn't look back. The Wildcats in the second half simply would not miss, making 13 of 17 attempts including seven straight over a five-minute stretch that saw them go from down six at 53-47 to leading the Nittany Lions 62-55. For the half, Northwestern shot 78.9% from the field and 12-of-17 from the free-throw line.

In comparison, the Nittany Lions who had a hot shooting hand of their own in the first half, making shots at a 55.6% clip, struggled in the second half, making just 37.0% of their attempts, going 10-of-27 including 2-of-7 from three-point range.

The Nittany Lions' three-point shooting in the game will be one they would like to forget about. The Nittany Lions were 3-of-17 for the game including Zach Hicks going 0-for-6 in the game from deep. Kayne Clary and DeMarco Dunn were the only Nittany Lions to make three-point attempts on Wednesday night.

While it didn't serve as the sole catalyst to the Nittany Lions' loss, a clear turning point of momentum in the game was a technical foul called on Mike Rhoades with 12:59 left in the game. Following the technical foul, Northwestern made six consecutive shots as part of an 11-0 run that allowed them to take the lead.

For Penn State, Thursday's loss will be a painful missed opportunity to pick up a big January win over a very good Northwestern team. A win would've allowed the Nittany Linos to continue to build momentum coming off Sunday's big comeback win over Michigan at The Palestra.