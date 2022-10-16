After being dismantled by the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 41-17, the Penn State Nittany Lions have fallen to No. 16 in both of this week's AP and Coaches Polls.

The NIttany Lions are one of four Big Ten teams to be ranked inside the AP Top 25 joining Ohio State (No. 2), Michigan (No. 4), and Illinois (No. 18). Their six spots dropped were tied for the second most of any team that lost on Saturday, both North Carolina State and Mississippi State both fell eight spots. Purdue is knocking on the door of the top 25 as well, receiving 95 voting points in this week's AP Poll. Maryland and Minnesota also received votes.

In the Coaches Poll, it was also the Buckeyes (No. 2), Wolverines (No. 3), and Fighting Illini (No. 18) joining the Nittany Lions. Purdue and Maryland both received votes.

Penn State will look to bounce back from their 41-17 loss to the Wolverines in which they allowed over 400 yards rushing yards by taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers who have lost each of their last two games after starting the season 4-0. The Nittany Lions and Gophers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. next Saturday in Penn State's annual White Out.