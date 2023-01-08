After building a five-point lead at the half, Penn State was unable to upset No.1 Purdue as it lost 76-63. Without an answer for the 7-foot, 4-inch Zach Edey, the Nittany Lions were blown out in the second half in their first game at The Palestra since 2020’s win against Iowa (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten).

The Nittany Lions featured five players that are from or played basketball for schools in Philadelphia, including two Philadelphia Catholic League champions in guards Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry also had ties to Sunday’s game as he previously served as an assistant under Purdue’s Matt Painter.

“We definitely learned more from Micah than he learned from us,” Painter said. “His experience with being with [Brad Stevens].. really helped us. If I were to be an AD somewhere, that would be my one phone call.”



Key takeaways

Purdue (14-2, 4-1 Big Ten) is not a shooting team, entering Sunday’s game as a unit that shot 31.5 percent from beyond the arc this season. If teams can deny Edey an abundance of touches in the post, they stand a chance at knocking off the top team in the country. On Sunday, that was Penn State’s exact strategy. After allowing him to get off to a hot start, the Nittany Lions began doubling Edey off the ball, forcing the Boilermakers to shoot contested jumpers. Penn State (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) used those rebounds as an opportunity to push the pace and get easier buckets in transition before Purdue could set up its halfcourt defense. The result was the Nittany Lions taking their first lead of the night and the momentum they needed to go into the half with a lead. However, Purdue’s halftime adjustments schemed Edey open as the big man led the Boilermakers to victory. “They’re No. 1 for a reason,” Shrewsberry said. “I know they lost the other day but they’re a great team. Zach is such a difference maker, you don’t see anything like that in college basketball — in basketball period.”



Stat Leaders

Jalen Pickett, who Painter described as “the best guard in our league,” was the catalyst for Penn State’s offense on Sunday. The fifth-year guard scored 18 points in the first half and assisted on four baskets to account for more than half of the Nittany Lions’ total at that point, – and finished with 26 points and a game-high eight assists. Pickett also had nine rebounds. Lundy was the only other double-digit scorer for Penn State with 14. Edey led the charge for Purdue with game-highs of 30 points and 13 rebounds. Guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith scored 17 and 15 points respectively for the Boilermakers. “I didn’t think we were physical at all,” Shrewsberry said. “We’ve got to be better in that way. That’s on me as a coach to figure out how to make us better.”

Momentum Swings

After a few possessions of not being too happy with the officiating, the Nittany Lions used their frustration to go on a run and take a 19-16 lead around the eight-minute mark. Penn State denied Zach Edey passes in the post, forcing Purdue’s perimeter players to make plays on their own. The pinnacle came when Jalen Pickett nailed an and-one three over Edey to send Penn State into the third media timeout up 25-21 pending his free throws. Purdue came out of halftime firing, going on a 12-0 run to start the second period and regain the lead at 43-37. Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry finally called timeout at the 13:57 mark when the run stretched to 19-5 and the Boilermakers took their largest lead of the night at 50-42. Purdue’s lead stayed in the double digits for the rest of the night. “They’re a good team but that wasn’t Penn State basketball in the second half,” Pickett said. “We come out flat too much and we all know it, so that’s something we’ve got to fix.”

Inside the numbers

Penn State allowed Purdue to get open threes in the second half. Against a team that can score in the paint at ease, the Nittany Lions had to take something away from Purdue’s offense. They couldn’t, allowing Purdue to shoot 44.4 percent from three to go along with Edey’s dominant performance. The Nittany Lions were also outmatched on the glass, being outrebounded 36-25, including 10 Purdue offensive boards. 15 second-chance points helped the Boilermakers to convert 55.4 percent of their shots as opposed to Penn State’s 41.9 percent. Glaringly, the teams only combined for 10 free throw attempts on Sunday night. In a physical game, the officials allowed both teams to play. However, Shrewberry disagreed with many no-calls, leading to him drawing a technical foul. “I know I haven’t done anything in my career to earn any kind of good will from the officials,” Shrewsberry said. “If we want to be the best league in the country, we need our officials to be the best in the country.”

