Class of 2026 ATH Messiah Mickens (Camp Hill, PA.) has already garnered national attention, picking up multiple big time offers up to this point in his recruitment from schools such as Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan and others.

Over the spring, Mickens made the roughly 90 minute drive to check out the Nittany Lions' program as he has now made multiple unofficial visits to Happy Valley.

Mickens talked about what has stood out to him about Penn State up to this point.

"It's like home down there," Mickens told Happy Valley Insider. "They always treat me with care, making sure that my family is right, things like that."