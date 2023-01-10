Penn State has finished inside the top 10 for the fourth time in the James Franklin era and the first since 2019. The Nittany Lions came in at No.7 in the poll, behind Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Just behind the Nittany Lions to round out the top 10 is Washington, Tulane, and Utah who the Nittany Lions defeated 35-21 in the Rose Bowl.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

Overall, it's the 28th time that the Nittany Lions have finished inside the AP Top-10, it's their highest final ranking since 2016 when they also finished seventh in the country. The only team to finish higher in this millennium is the 2005 team that finished No.3. That team of course went 11-1 and won the Orange Bowl 26-23 over Florida State.

After starting the season unranked in the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions rose as far as No.10 in the country afer starting their season 5-0. After falling for the first time to Michigan, 41-17, they would fall to No.16 before climbing back to No.13 after their White Out win over Minnesota. The poll would drop them back down to No. 16 after their second loss to Ohio State but thanks to their four-game winning streak to end the regular season, they climbed back into the AP Top 10 heading into the postseason. They would be No. 9 in the AP Poll going into the Rose Bowl against No. 7 Utah.