Penn State finishes outside top 10 in final AP Poll of 2023 season

Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider
Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider (Heather Weikel - Happy Valley Insider)
Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

The dust has settled in Houston and to the chagrin of most Big Ten fans, the Michigan Wolverines are on top of the college football world which sadly means another college football season has come to an end.

On Tuesday morning, hours after the College Football Playoff National Championship game that saw Michigan down Washington 34-13, the final AP Poll of the 2023 season was released.

Penn State with a 10-3 record and a 38-25 loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl finished 13th in the poll. Dropping three spots from their final regular season ranking of No. 10. The Nittany Lions have now been ranked in 30 consecutive AP Polls, tied for the fifth-longest streak in the nation with Oregon.

The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten teams to finish ranked inside the top 25 joining No. 1 Michigan, No. 10 Ohio State, and No. 24 Iowa. Future Big Ten teams Washington and Oregon both finished the season ranked in the top six at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively. Northwestern also finished the season receiving votes in the poll.

It marks the sixth time in the James Franklin era that the Nittany Lions will finish the season ranked and the second year in a row after finishing the 2022 season ranked seventh in the final AP Poll.

The six top-25 finishes in eight seasons is Penn State's best eight-year stretch since finishing inside the top-25 in 10 of 11 seasons between 1989 and 1999.

Associated Press Final Poll - 2023
Rank Team

1

Michigan Wolverines

2

Washington Huskies

3

Texas Longhorns

4

Georgia Bulldogs

5

Alabama Crimson Tide

6

Oregon Ducks

6

Florida State Seminoles

8

Missouri Tigers

9

Ole Miss Rebels

10

Ohio State Buckeyes

11

Arizona Wildcats

12

LSU Tigers

13

Penn State Nittany Lions

14

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

15

Oklahoma Sooners

16

Oklahoma State Cowboys

17

Tennessee Volunteers

18

Kansas State Wildcats

19

Louisville Cardinals

20

Clemson Tigers

21

North Carolina State Wolfpack

22

SMU Mustangs

23

Kansas Jayhawks

24

Iowa Hawkeyes

25

Liberty Flames
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Oregon St. 96, West Virginia 90, Tulane 76, James Madison 52, Southern Cal 35, Memphis 32, Utah 14, Troy 10, Air Force 8, Toledo 7, Duke 6, Kentucky 4, UCLA 4, Miami (Ohio) 4, UTSA 3, Wyoming 2, Northwestern 2, Ohio 1.

