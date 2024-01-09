The dust has settled in Houston and to the chagrin of most Big Ten fans, the Michigan Wolverines are on top of the college football world which sadly means another college football season has come to an end.

On Tuesday morning, hours after the College Football Playoff National Championship game that saw Michigan down Washington 34-13, the final AP Poll of the 2023 season was released.

Penn State with a 10-3 record and a 38-25 loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl finished 13th in the poll. Dropping three spots from their final regular season ranking of No. 10. The Nittany Lions have now been ranked in 30 consecutive AP Polls, tied for the fifth-longest streak in the nation with Oregon.