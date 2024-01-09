Penn State finishes outside top 10 in final AP Poll of 2023 season
The dust has settled in Houston and to the chagrin of most Big Ten fans, the Michigan Wolverines are on top of the college football world which sadly means another college football season has come to an end.
On Tuesday morning, hours after the College Football Playoff National Championship game that saw Michigan down Washington 34-13, the final AP Poll of the 2023 season was released.
Penn State with a 10-3 record and a 38-25 loss to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl finished 13th in the poll. Dropping three spots from their final regular season ranking of No. 10. The Nittany Lions have now been ranked in 30 consecutive AP Polls, tied for the fifth-longest streak in the nation with Oregon.
The Nittany Lions are one of four Big Ten teams to finish ranked inside the top 25 joining No. 1 Michigan, No. 10 Ohio State, and No. 24 Iowa. Future Big Ten teams Washington and Oregon both finished the season ranked in the top six at No. 2 and No. 6 respectively. Northwestern also finished the season receiving votes in the poll.
It marks the sixth time in the James Franklin era that the Nittany Lions will finish the season ranked and the second year in a row after finishing the 2022 season ranked seventh in the final AP Poll.
The six top-25 finishes in eight seasons is Penn State's best eight-year stretch since finishing inside the top-25 in 10 of 11 seasons between 1989 and 1999.
|Rank
|Team
|
1
|
Michigan Wolverines
|
2
|
Washington Huskies
|
3
|
Texas Longhorns
|
4
|
Georgia Bulldogs
|
5
|
Alabama Crimson Tide
|
6
|
Oregon Ducks
|
6
|
Florida State Seminoles
|
8
|
Missouri Tigers
|
9
|
Ole Miss Rebels
|
10
|
Ohio State Buckeyes
|
11
|
Arizona Wildcats
|
12
|
LSU Tigers
|
13
|
Penn State Nittany Lions
|
14
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|
15
|
Oklahoma Sooners
|
16
|
Oklahoma State Cowboys
|
17
|
Tennessee Volunteers
|
18
|
Kansas State Wildcats
|
19
|
Louisville Cardinals
|
20
|
Clemson Tigers
|
21
|
North Carolina State Wolfpack
|
22
|
SMU Mustangs
|
23
|
Kansas Jayhawks
|
24
|
Iowa Hawkeyes
|
25
|
Liberty Flames
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board