Penn State finishes regular season atop NWCA Coaches Poll
Penn State finished the regular season atop the NWCA Coaches Poll for Division I Wrestling, as its 16-0 record that was only put into danger on one occasion was enough to help the Lions go wire-to-wire with the #1 ranking.
Penn State finished its regular dual season on Sunday with a 40-6 thrashing of the Clarion Golden Eagles. Penn State had a few tough duals over the course of the season, but none tougher than the January 21st matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, which tested the Lions' resilience. Ultimately, Penn State came out on top 23-14 in the Bryce Jordan Center and outlasted the Hawks, who finished second in the NWCA rankings with a 15-1 record.
North Carolina State finished third in the rankings after Missouri knocked off previously third-ranked Iowa State. In the poll, Nebraska, Iowa State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Cornell, Missouri, and Virginia Tech rounded out spots 4 through 10.
Penn State brings four NCAA Champions back to the post-season, which will begin during the first weekend of March at the University of Michigan for the B1G Championships. Roman Bravo-Young, Carter Starocci, Aaron Brooks, and Max Dean will all look to defend their titles at 133, 174, 184, and 197 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the NCAA Championships.
