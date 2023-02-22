Penn State finished the regular season atop the NWCA Coaches Poll for Division I Wrestling, as its 16-0 record that was only put into danger on one occasion was enough to help the Lions go wire-to-wire with the #1 ranking.

Penn State finished its regular dual season on Sunday with a 40-6 thrashing of the Clarion Golden Eagles. Penn State had a few tough duals over the course of the season, but none tougher than the January 21st matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes, which tested the Lions' resilience. Ultimately, Penn State came out on top 23-14 in the Bryce Jordan Center and outlasted the Hawks, who finished second in the NWCA rankings with a 15-1 record.