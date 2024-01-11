Penn State flips Florida DB transfer Jalen Kimber from Louisville
Penn State's run of success in the transfer portal continued on Sunday when Florida defensive back transfer Jalen Kimber announced that he would be flipping his commitment from Louisville to Penn State.
Kimber, a native of Mansfield, Texas was originally a four-star recruit and Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle, signing with the Georgia Bulldogs. He would spend two years in Athens, playing in three games in 2020 before missing most of the 2021 season with a shoulder injury that he suffered early in the season.
Following the 2021 season, Kimber transferred to Florida where he played in all 13 games for the Gators in 2022, recording 13 tackles as well as one interception. That lone interception was returned for a touchdown.
This past season, the Texas native played in all 12 games for Florida, starting 11 games. He finished the season with a career-best 23 tackles and five pass breakups while also recording one fumble recovery.
While Kimber is set to enter his fourth year of football in 2024, the Texas native could only be scratching the surface of his potential. The 2023 season was the first time that Kimber really was able to be fully healthy as he played most of the 2021 season with a fractured hand.
|Position
|Name
|School
|Note
|
K
|
Chase Meyer
|
Tulsa
|
Walk-On
|
WR
|
Julian Fleming
|
Ohio State
|
OT
|
Nolan Rucci
|
Wisconsin
|
|
LB / DE
|
Jordan Mayer
|
Wisconsin
|
Walk-on
|
DB
|
Jalen Kimber
|
Florida
|
DB
|
AJ Harris
|
Georgia
