You do not need to tell Penn State fans how high the ceiling is for the 2023 edition of Nittany Lions. Sure, we're still eight weeks away from the season opener against West Virginia, but expectations and anticipation are the highest it's been in Happy Valley in some time. The last time Penn State entered a season with these types of expectations was in 2017. Penn State was coming off a 2016 season in which they went 11-3, won a Big Ten Championship, and suffered a heartbreaking Rose Bowl loss against USC.

A big reason expectations were so high in 2017 was not just due to the success of the 2016 squad, but also due to how much talent Penn State returned. That 2017 team returned a combined 359 career starts. This included superstars such as Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley.

Penn State's 2023 team is slated to return a combined 324 career starts. So, 35 less than the 2017 team returned. The 2023 team will not have arguably the best player in college football the way the 2017 team did, either. That said, there is an argument to be made that Penn State returns more overall talented than the 2017 team did. Penn State's 2023 roster is one that appears to be better built for a run to the College Football Playoff than the 2017 team, which was 4 points shy of reaching the CFP, did.

So, what is the argument for this season's team to be better than one that was filled with NFL talent and, honestly, should have made the College Football Playoff? Well, let's get into it.

A vastly improved offensive line over 2017

The 2023 Nittany Lions *should* have a much better offensive line than they did in 2017. The offensive line was the biggest shortcoming of the 2017 squad. There is a very strong argument to make that with a better offensive line, even with some of the defensive warts we'll get to, Penn State makes the College Football Playoff in 2017. This season Penn State's offensive line will be anchored by arguably the best offensive tackle in the country in Olu Fashanu. They also return a three-year starter in Caedan Wallace, Sal Wormley who outside of one killer play against Ohio State had a tremendous 2022 season, and Hunter Nourzad who quietly had a strong 2022 season. Landon Tengwall could be the biggest wild card for the offensive line. After missing most of 2022 due to injury, Tengwall enters the season with all-conference expectations.

What may be most encouraging about the offensive line is that Penn State will have depth. True sophomore Drew Shelton played at a very high level as a true freshman last season when filling in for an injured Fashanu, but is not slated to start this fall. JB Nelson, who can play both guard and tackle, gave Penn State quality reps last season when called upon. Rising redshirt freshman Vega Ioane could be very difficult to keep off the field. There is plenty of talent and depth on the offensive line.

Let's talk about defense

Penn State had a good defense in 2017. However, it sorely lacked a true defensive superstar and a game wrecker. Something that was painfully obvious as that painful 4th quarter in Columbus slowly ticked away. Penn State's 2023 defense could be great, maybe even elite. This is a group that can be one of the best in the country and features multiple game wreckers, including superstar level players at each level of the defense.

Defensive end has become one of the most important positions in football. Penn State has arguably the best defensive end room in the Big Ten this season, and one of the best in the country, led by All-American candidate and potential first-round pick Chop Robinson. Robinson will be joined by Adisa Isaac who is a prolific pass rusher in his own right. Additionally, sophomore Dani Dennis-Sutton appears ready to burst onto the scene this fall and flash his elite potential as a pass rusher. This trio should be one of the best pass rushing groups in the country. Remember Penn State's inability to pressure JT Barrett in that 4th quarter in 2017? That should not be an issue this fall.

Even with questions around MIKE linebacker, this linebacker group is head and shoulders above 2017. That includes Abdul Carter who may prove to be the best defensive player in college football by the end of the season. Another defensive game wrecker. Curtis Jacobs is extremely talented and has a long, successful NFL career ahead of him. Also, true freshman Tony Rojas looks primed to make an impact this fall as well.

Penn State's secondary will also be better than the 2017 group. While you can't have a true "game wrecker" in the secondary, Kalen King is one of the best in the country and is an All-American candidate. King leads a cornerback group that is deep and talented. Penn State's safety room is also a deep one. In fact, when the season begins, the backups in the two-deep may be more talented than the starters. KJ Winston and Zakee Wheatley may not open as the starters but can be one of the best safety duos in the Big Ten.

Make no mistake, the offense is the main reason Penn State went 11-2 in 2017. Their defense was good, but nothing special. This 2023 defense is loaded, has elite level players at each level, and can be VERY special. Imagine if Penn State had a cornerback like King to help lockdown Buckeye receivers in the 4th quarter. What if Robinson, DDS, or Carter had been there to get after Barrett? It's not a stretch to think Penn State would have beaten the Buckeyes and gone to the College Football Playoff in 2017 if they had the defense they will have this fall.

But what about QB?

This is not to say that Drew Allar will be better than Trace McSorley was. In 2017 McSorley completed 67% of his passes for 3,570 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He added 491 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground on his way to being one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the entire country. That said, Allar undoubtedly has a higher ceiling than McSorley. I love Trace McSorley. He is one of my five favorite players in program history and I'd argue he's the best quarterback in Penn State history. That said, McSorley was great, Allar has the potential to be elite.

If Allar reaches anything close to that potential, Penn State's offense could be one of the best and most difficult to defend in the country.

Final verdict

Will Penn State be better in 2023 than they were in 2017? As a wise man once said, time will tell. That said, this group has a higher ceiling. In 2017 Penn State needed Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley to make one big play after another to bail them out, look at the Iowa game. This team is deeper, especially on the offensive line and throughout the defense.