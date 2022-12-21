Penn State Football 2023 Signing Day Central
Hello Penn State Football fans and welcome into the Nittany Nation's Penn State Football 2023 Signing Day Central!
On Wednesday, each member of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class will sign their letter of intents, officially making them apart of the Penn State Football program and Nittany Nation will have it all covered for you right here in our 2023 signing day central.
Below, you will be able to follow along with us here, on our forums, and on social media. We'll be updating each of these throughout the day with the latest information coming out of Penn State's signing day.
Storylines to watch:
The lone storyline to really watch is that of what defensive back commitment Conrad Hussey will do. Since committing to the Nittany Lions in late April, Hussey was a rather strong solid to Penn State, at least of what we knew. However, both Florida State and Miami have hosted the Florida native for official visits the last two weekends. In the meantime, Penn State has fought hard to keep him committed, will it be enough on Wednesday or will Hussey being staying home in the Sunshine State?
UPDATES:
As players sign throughout Wednesday morning, we will provide updates below with brief scouting reports, a quick recap of their recruitment, and more!
