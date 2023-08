Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

In today's continuation of our 2023 Top 25 countdown for Penn State, we return to the safety room to take a look at one of the more talented non-starters with safety Zakee Wheatley .

Wheatley came to Penn State as a four-star prospect from Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland. He is a plus athlete who has turned heads since getting on campus.

While Keaton Ellis and Jaylen Reed will almost assuredly open the season as the starters at safety for Penn State, Wheatley should still see plenty of playing time. The main reason for this is the talent of Wheatley.

Since he arrived on campus Wheatley has been a ball hawk. He was the takeaway king of spring ball in 2022, as well as fall camp last season. Wheatley followed that up with a forced fumble and two interceptions in limited reps last season.

In addition to whatever role he plays on defense, Wheatley should be a very important piece on special teams. Wheatley will likely be one of the most important, most used players by special teams coordinator Stacy Collins this fall.