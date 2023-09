Penn State is through the first two weeks of its 2023 season, and after just two weeks of action, 14 of the Nittany Lions' 22 signees of the program's 2023 signees who are with the program have already seen the field.

Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a quick glance at what true freshmen have seen the field, how they've performed so far, and what should be expected for each going forward.