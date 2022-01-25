Penn State Football adds run-on transfer WR Jake Spencer from Colgate

Spencer spoke with us here at Nittany Nation breaking down how he came to this decision and more.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wideout originally hails from Gladwyne, Pennsylvania where he chose to attend Colgate University for two seasons before entering his name in the portal.

Penn State Football added to their 2022 run-on class today as transfer wide receiver Jake Spencer announced his intentions via social media that he will be playing for Penn State next season.

“So obviously being from PA, as well as my sister who graduated from PSU, playing football for PSU has always been a dream of mine,” Spencer told Nittany Nation. “After my high school senior season, while I was already committed to Colgate, Coach Mark Dupuis contacted me about a possible spot on the team. I went on a visit, but he left for ODU and my heart at the time was with Colgate.”

Fast forward a few years and Spencer had another opportunity pop-up for him to become a Nittany Lion once more.

“Fast forward to this January, when I entered the portal and Penn State was my clear dream and I was going to push that,” said Spencer. “So I started having some conversations with some members of the team staff and ultimately I was invited to Junior Day this past weekend. Coach Franklin told me a run-on spot was mine and obviously I was going to take that, so now we are here.”

During his time at Colgate, Spencer was primarily a wide receiver / return man and is hoping to compete in a similar role this season.

“I returned punts and kicks for Colgate,” he said. “So I’m hoping that’ll be where I can get my immediate opportunity to help the team win.”

Now although Spencer will be new to the team when he arrives on campus this summer, he won't be short of friends as he used to play a different sport with a current Nittany Lion.

"So I actually used to play lacrosse with Nick Dawkins," said Spencer. "He's told me nothing but incredible things about the school and the program."

Spencer will arrive on campus in June with three years of eligibility remaining.

Stay tuned for more on Spencer and other Penn State Football news right here on Nittany Nation!