With Oregon and Washington likely the next two program set to join the Big Ten Conference, now is a good of time as ever to see Penn State Football and Basketball's All-Time records against both programs.

FOOTBALL VS. OREGON -- (3-1)

The Ducks and Nittany Lions have faced off one another on the gridiron on four seperate occasions dating back to the 1960 season where Penn State won 41-12 out in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A few seasons later the programs would meet up again starting in 1963 and 1964 for a home and home series where both program won on the road. The Nittany Lions won the 1963 game by a score of 17-7, while the Ducks won 1964 game 22-14. The two programs wouldn't meet again until the 1995 Rose Bowl where the undefeated Nittany Lions took down the Ducks by a score of 38-20 and finished with the No. 2 spot in the polls.

BASKETBALL VS. OREGON -- (0-1)

The two programs have faced off once ever before where the Ducks went on to defeat the Nittany Lions by a final score of 76-40.

FOOTBALL VS. WASHINGTON -- (3-0)

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 all-time against Washington dating back to 1921 when the two first met on the gridiron. At the time, the Hugh Bezdek led program took down Washington in Seattle, Washington by a score of 21-7. The two programs wouldn't meet again for another 62 years, but once again Penn State would come out on top as the Joe Paterno led Nittany Lions defeated the Huskies 13-10 in the 1983 Aloha Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii just a year after winning the National Championship. Last, but not least the two would meet up following the 2017 regular season in the Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, AZ) where James Franklin led the program to a 35-28 thrilling victory behind 342 passing yards from Trace McSorley and 137 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley.

BASKETBALL VS. WASHINGTON -- (0-0)