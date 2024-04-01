Believe it or not, we're already into April, the 2024 calendar is flying by and before you know it, it's going to be football season once again. That being said, it was an eventful March for Penn State Nittany Lions and April is shaping up to be just as busy as well. Below, Happy Valley Insider takes a look at what to watch for, for Penn State football and basketball in April.



1) Will Penn State land 2025 four-star QB Matt Zollers?

Royersford (PA) quarterback Matt Zollers is scheduled to make his commitment on April 4. Zollers will be deciding between Penn State, Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia. Zollers has already taken trips to Missouri and Penn State and now will be traveling to Alabama and Georgia this week. As we head into decision week, this is truly a battle that anyone could win, we would still lean towards Penn State or Missouri being the pick but neither Alabama nor Georgia should be ruled out in this one.



2) Blue-White Spring Game

The Nittany Lions' Blue-White Spring Game is set to take place in less than two weeks in April. 13. James Franklin has spoken in the past about hoping that this year's spring game will be a more traditional spring game than what we've seen the last few years as Penn State is currently rather healthy it sounds and has good depth across the board this spring. The spring game will give the Penn State fans and media a chance to get extended looks at some of the younger Nittany Lions including true freshmen like quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and running back Quinton Martin. Grunkemeyer could see an even bigger role now in the spring game than originally anticipated as redshirt freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik is expected to be out indefinitely. The spring game will also give everyone a chance to see a little bit more of the Penn State offense and defense. While we expect the play calling to be mostly vanilla in nature, it will still provide a bit of a closer look at the base offense and defense.



3) How will Mike Rhoades continue to build Penn State's roster for the 2024-25 season?

Over the weekend, Penn State added transfer center Kachi Nzeh to their roster. Nzeh just finished up his freshman season at Xavier where he averaged 2.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. The Upper Darby native decided to commit to the Nittany Lions after an official visit late last week. The commitment of Nzeh leaves the Nittany Lions with three open scholarships for the 2024-25 season. Expect Mike Rhoades and the Nittany Lions to look on the younger side for their transfers this spring. Entering April, the Nittany Lions have five seniors on the roster entering next season. Currently, Nzeh is the only sophomore or junior on the roster while the program will also welcome four freshmen this spring in Jahvin Carter, Dominick Stewart, Hudson Ward, and Miles Goodman.



PENN STATE 2024-25 SCHOLARSHIP CHART SCHOLARSHIP POSITION PLAYER CLASS 1 G Ace Baldwin

Senior 2 G Nick Kern

Senior 3 G

D'Marco Dunn

Senior 4 F Zach Hicks

Senior

5 F Puff Johnson

Senior 6 F Kachi Nzeh

Sophomore 7 G Jahvin Carter

Freshman 8 G Dominick Stewart

Freshman 9 F

Hudson Ward

Freshman 10 C Miles Goodman

Freshman 11 N/A OPEN N/A 12 N/A OPEN N/A 13 N/A OPEN N/A

4) How many commitments will Penn State land this month?

We already discussed Matt Zollers above but there will be plenty of other opportunities this month for James Franklin and company to add to their 2025 recruiting class that currently features 11 commitments. The Nittany Lions will host a big contingent of recruits for the Blue-White Spring Game. While the spring game because of the recruiting calender may not be as big of a recruiting opportunity as in the past, it will still present a very good opportunity for the Nittany Lions to add to their class or perhaps even get the ball started on the 2026 recruiting cycle.



5) The spring transfer portal window