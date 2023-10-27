MW: For this offense, it may be easier to describe what has actually gone right this year.

In all seriousness, Indiana's offense has struggled with the key elements to finding any semblance of sustained success this season. As you alluded to, they don't score, but they also are inconsistent in their efforts to move the ball down the field. Issues stemmed originally from not being able to convert on drives, but as the weeks have gone on, the Hoosier offense struggles to stay on the field. They've made a mid-season offensive coordinator change, and multiple QB changes, and still have yet to find an answer.

Indiana's .054 PPA is the 7th-worst mark in the country. They need a lot of answers.