Penn State Football Behind Enemy Lines: Indiana Hoosiers
At noon on Saturday afternoon no. 10 Penn State will look to bounce back from last week's disheartening loss against Ohio State when they welcome Indiana to Beaver Stadium. Despite the loss, the Nittany Lions come into the matchup at 6-1 on the season still holding Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff aspirations.
As for the Hoosiers, they enter the contest 2-5 overall and losers of three in a row. Tom Allen's squad also enters the game with a record of 0-4 in Big Ten play. To preview what should be an easy victory for the Nittany Lions, we caught up with Mason Williams of The Hoosier for this week's behind enemy lines.
Indiana is 0-5 against Power 5 opponents this season while averaging just 11 points per game. What has gone wrong for the offense?
MW: For this offense, it may be easier to describe what has actually gone right this year.
In all seriousness, Indiana's offense has struggled with the key elements to finding any semblance of sustained success this season. As you alluded to, they don't score, but they also are inconsistent in their efforts to move the ball down the field. Issues stemmed originally from not being able to convert on drives, but as the weeks have gone on, the Hoosier offense struggles to stay on the field. They've made a mid-season offensive coordinator change, and multiple QB changes, and still have yet to find an answer.
Indiana's .054 PPA is the 7th-worst mark in the country. They need a lot of answers.
