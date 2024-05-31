The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 92 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Vilbert came to Penn State all the way back in 2019. A member of the team's 2019 recruiting class, Vilbert chose the Nittany Lions over scholarship offers from Florida, Florida State, and Oregon, among others. Vilbert came to Happy Valley following a strong high school career at New Jersey powerhouse St. Joseph's Regional.

Few players on Penn State's roster are as large of an enigma as Vilbert. He played in 12 games as a redshirt sophomore in 2021, capping the season off with a 3 sack performance against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.

Following his bowl performance Vilbert looked prime for a big breakout campaign in 2022. Off the field issues would limit him to appearing in just the Rose Bowl, however, and an injury cost him is entire 2023 season.

It appeared possible, if not likely, that Vilbert would transfer out of Penn State following one of his lost seasons, let alone both. Instead of taking what could have been seen as the easy road, Vilbert continued to work and grind at Penn State, keeping himself heavily involved within the program.

Vilbert deserves a lot of credit for sticking around at Penn State this long. Especially in the transfer portal era. For sticking around this long and through plenty of adversity, Vilbert could be rewarded with a decent amount of playing time this fall.

In addition to being in the rotation at defensive end, the sixth year senior could also slide inside to get some reps at defensive tackle. Vilbert has the build and frame to get a shot at a NFL roster in 2025, putting out some strong game film this fall would be a big step toward Vilbert making that happen.