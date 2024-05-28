Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 P Riley Thompson
The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 95 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
In today's countdown to kickoff profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights No. 95 punter Riley Thompson.
The (Portal) Recruitment
Following a strong 2022 campaign with Florida Atlantic, Thompson entered the transfer portal. During his one season with the Owls, Thompson earned both Freshman All-American, as well as All-AAC honors. After entering the transfer portal, the Melbourne Australia, native would settle on Penn State.
Thompson had big shoes to fill when he arrived in Happy Valley. Jordan Stout was coming off a strong career that saw him end up as a 4th round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Before Stout, Blake Gillikin was one of the best punters in the country and has gone on to have a successful NFL career with the Saints and Cardinals.
To Thompson's credit, he did not shy away from the high punting standards that have been set in Happy Valley. He chose the Nittany Lions with a desire to improve his punting skills and NFL Draft stock, two things he has already accomplished in his first year on campus.
2024 Outlook
Following a strong first season in Happy Valley, Thomspon should be one of the top punters in the Big Ten this fall. Earning all-conference honorable mention accolades, Thompson averaged 45.8 yards per punt for the Nittany Lions last season.
Now with two more seasons of eligibility, Thompson looks to cement himself as one of the leaders of Penn State's special teams units. Thompson could develop into a big weapon in the field position battle for Penn State this fall.
