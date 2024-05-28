The countdown to kickoff rolls on and today we're down to 95 days until Penn State football returns on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Following a strong 2022 campaign with Florida Atlantic, Thompson entered the transfer portal. During his one season with the Owls, Thompson earned both Freshman All-American, as well as All-AAC honors. After entering the transfer portal, the Melbourne Australia, native would settle on Penn State.

Thompson had big shoes to fill when he arrived in Happy Valley. Jordan Stout was coming off a strong career that saw him end up as a 4th round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Before Stout, Blake Gillikin was one of the best punters in the country and has gone on to have a successful NFL career with the Saints and Cardinals.

To Thompson's credit, he did not shy away from the high punting standards that have been set in Happy Valley. He chose the Nittany Lions with a desire to improve his punting skills and NFL Draft stock, two things he has already accomplished in his first year on campus.