The countdown to Penn State 2024 season kicking off on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers is now down to 96 days. In today's player profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights Nittany Lions' backup punter Mitchell Groh.

The redshirt junior out of Dallastown has served as a backup punter for Nittany Lions over the last three seasons. In his first three seasons with the program, Groh has yet to see the field.

Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, Groh was an all-state punter for Dallastown, averaging nearly 37 yards per punt as a senior and was a Big 33 selection. He ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over walk-on offers from both Miami (OH) and Fordham.



