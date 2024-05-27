Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 96 P Mitchell Groh
The countdown to Penn State 2024 season kicking off on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers is now down to 96 days. In today's player profile, Happy Valley Insider highlights Nittany Lions' backup punter Mitchell Groh.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The redshirt junior out of Dallastown has served as a backup punter for Nittany Lions over the last three seasons. In his first three seasons with the program, Groh has yet to see the field.
Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, Groh was an all-state punter for Dallastown, averaging nearly 37 yards per punt as a senior and was a Big 33 selection. He ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over walk-on offers from both Miami (OH) and Fordham.
2024 OUTLOOK
Groh will likely serve as a backup punter for the Nittany Lions, working alongside the likes of starter Riley Thompson and fellow backup Gabriel Nwosu.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board