Despite some early game scares, Penn State Football has earned their fifth victory of the season today as they defeated Northwestern by a final score of 41-13.

It was a forgettable first half for the Nittany Lions as a whole, as they fumbled the opening kickoff, Northwestern got an early 3-0 lead and then the offense couldn't get much of anything going allowing Northwestern to lead by as much as seven points. Luckily for Penn State, third string running back Trey Potts was able to at least give the the team a score to tie the game at 10-10 going into halftime.

After halftime, all bets were off as the team finally woke up and came to play scoring 28 unanswered. Starting with the Penn State defense, they would go on to hold the Northwestern offense on several drives, including one where they forced a turnover on downs deep into Northwestern territory and another with a beautiful pick to basically end the game:

Then there’s the offense, who finally showed some signs of life in the finally 30 minutes of play through both the air and on the ground. QB Drew Allar punched in a rushing touchdown himself, throwing another to Nick Singleton who also scored one on the ground and capped it off with a Beau Pribula pass to Trey Potts for a game clinching score. All of that lead to what now looks like a dominant Nittany Lions victory.

It wasn't all pretty today for Penn State, but a win is a win and the Nittany Lions are now 5-0 heading into what should be a relatively easy one next weekend.