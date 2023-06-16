Very rarely will a four-star, in-state prospect at a premium position fly under-the-radar in a recruiting class. However, it feels like that is exactly what Jameial Lyons did in Penn State's 2023 class. Perhaps it was due to Lyons having seemingly been on Penn State's radar forever. Maybe it was due to his recruitment being a very uneventful one, one that lacked drama and always pointed toward the Nittany Lions. Regardless of the reason, the four-star defensive end was not talked enough about last cycle and can be a really, really good football player for Penn State.

Where does Lyons fit on the roster?

Penn State is talented and deep at defensive end. It would not be a stretch to call Penn State's defensive end room the best in the Big Ten. Walking into a position group as loaded as this one often times leads to a true freshman being buried on the depth chart. Due to the talent that is in Penn State's defensive end room, Lyons will be down the depth char this season. That said, he has good enough size to be able to hold his own in the college game. Look for Lyons to be a player the coaching staff gets into his four games this regular season to get some playing time while preserving his redshirt.