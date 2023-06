With the arrival of four more players this month, Penn State's entire 2023 recruiting class will be on campus. Two of the four players set to arrive are defensive ends. One of these two defensive ends is Mason Robinson. Robinson is a Maryland native. He is the latest player to come through the McDonogh pipeline to Penn State. Robinson joins the lines of Dani Dennis-Sutton, Curtis Jacobs, and D'von Ellies in the McDonogh to Penn State pipeline.

The pipeline certainly paid off in this recruitment. After Penn State appeared to be the early leader, Robinson committed to Northwestern. However, following a December official visit to Penn State he flipped to the Nittany Lions. With the connection between the Penn State and McDonogh staff, this OV may not have even happened.

Where does Robinson fit on the roster?