The final addition to Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, offensive tackle Chimdy Onoh brings big-time length and potential to Phil Trautwein's offensive line room. A late riser in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Onoh could prove to be the steal of the class for Penn State.

The three-star Maryland native had been committed to former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne and Old Dominion before bigger schools came calling. Michigan State, Ole Miss, and Rutgers were the other finalists when he chose the Nittany Lions.