Carmelo Taylor had one of the stranger recruitments involving Penn State last cycle. Prior to committing to Penn State last August, Taylor appeared to be a South Carolina lean. Virginia Tech looked like the other team competing with the Gamecocks for his commitment. Well, on August 10th, Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions. It was the rare commitment that caught a coaching staff off guard. Many times commitments such as that are flaky ones that do not always stick. Well, to Taylor's credit, that was not the case and he is now on campus and officially a Nittany Lion.

Where does Taylor fit on the roster?

Even though Taylor was the lone wide receiver Penn State signed last cycle he will begin his career down the depth chart. Penn State's wide receiver room has plenty of question marks, but those are more due to lack of experience and not due to lack of options. Taylor is also in dire need of time in the weight room to get ready for the field. Listed at just 160 pounds on the team's official roster, Taylor needs to add size and good weight to his frame before he is ready to make an impact in the Big Ten.