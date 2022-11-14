The massive 6-foot-7, 340-pound offensive lineman out of Cortlandt Manor, New York joined the team this past summer, but didn't see any snaps so far in any of the team's 10 games this season.

Not only did McNeil's size stand out as a recruit, but also his athleticism caught the attention of coaches, as he was also his high school team's punter too.

Here's a quick little excerpt from former Nittany Nation recruiting analyst Eric Lammers on the class of 2022 signee.

"Another one where you could make a case for a few prospects, but in my opinion not many humans on this planet at 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds can move like McNeil. He will require some development at the position no doubt, but physically he is light on his feet for his size, comes out of his stance with relative ease, and can change direction quite impressively at 300+ pounds.

You won't see many guys with McNeil's size, be their high school punter and then break down and make an open field tackle as the last line of defense like he does on the second play of his highlights. He has the physical attributes NFL Scouts drool over, now it's about position development whether he reaches his ultimate potential."

With McNeil gone, Penn State is down to just three remaining offensive linemen from the class of 2022 in Drew Shelton, Vega Ioane and JB Nelson.

It is unknown whether McNeil will enter the transfer portal and look to extend his football playing career elsewhere, but it will be something we monitor over the next few weeks.