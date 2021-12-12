Penn State Football Holds Annual Awards Banquet

PRESS RELEASE: https://bit.ly/PSUFBBanquet

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – First-Team All-Big Ten honorees Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker highlighted the award winners at the annual banquet honoring the Penn State football team on Sunday afternoon.

Dotson was selected the Nittany Lions' Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Offensive Player. Brisker claimed the Most Valuable Defensive Player. In addition to the player awards (see below), former Nittany Lion defensive lineman Jordan Hill was presented the Alumni Athlete Award.

A complete listing of all the award winners at Sunday's banquet:

Lions' Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State Football) – QB Sean CliffordMost Valuable Player – WR Jahan Dotson

Most Valuable Offensive Player – WR Jahan Dotson

Most Valuable Defensive Player – S Jaquan Brisker

Captain's Award – QB Sean Clifford, OL Rasheed Walker, S Jaquan Brisker, DT PJ Mustipher, P/K Jordan Stout and S Jonathan Sutherland

Ridge Riley Award (senior for "sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship") – DT PJ Mustipher

Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman) – OL Juice Scruggs

Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility) – DE/LB Jesse Luketa and OL Eric Wilson

Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman). Named in honor of two of Penn State's most acclaimed defensive linemen, Dave Robinson and Mike Reid – DE Arnold Ebiketie

John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams) – P/K Jordan Stout

Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates) – RB Noah Cain and DE Nick Tarburton

Iron Lion Award (strength and conditioning). Awarded to the player who demonstrates the cornerstone of the Penn State Football strength and conditioning program -- intensity and consistency – DE Arnold Ebiketie

Outstanding Run-on Award (Run-on player who exemplifies total commitment, loyalty, hard work and courage) – S Sebastian Costantini and WR Justin Weller

Quarterback Club Special Awards – CB Tariq Castro-Fields, K Rafael Checa, LB Max Chizmar, WR Winston Eubanks, WR Henry Fessler, DT Fred Hansard, S Drew Hartlaub, K Vlad Hilling, P/K Bradley King, OL Will Knutsson, OL Kaleb Konigus, OL Mike Miranda, WR Cam Sullivan-Brown, OL Anthony Whigan and WR Ben Wilson.

The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA) – WR Justin Weller

Highest Academic Average – LS Michael WrightPublic Service Award – QB Sean Clifford

Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – S Kaleb Brown

Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year – S Jaden Seider, LB Dominic DeLuca, DL Jordan van den Berg

Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – QB Mason Stahl and TE Dan Vasey

Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program) – DE Jesse Luketa and DT Derrick Tangelo

Penn State returns to the Outback Bowl for the fifth time and the first time since 2010 when the Nittany Lions (7-5) take on SEC foe No. 21/22/24 Arkansas (8-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jan. 1 at noon (ET). The game will air on ESPN2.

This will be Penn State's first meeting with the Razorbacks. The Nittany Lions are 24-23 all-time against current SEC schools, having played 11 of the 14 teams in the league. The most recent meeting with an SEC team was a home win over Auburn, 28-20, on Sept. 18 this season.

On defense, Penn State closed out the regular season first in the Big Ten in red zone defense (66.7; 4th nationally), second in scoring defense (16.8; 7th), third in passing efficiency (111.98; 8th) and fourth in lowest explosive play percentage (9.81; 10th). The Nittany Lions had two All-Big Ten first-team selections for the fourth consecutive year on the defensive side of the ball. With defensive end Arnold Ebiketie's first-team honor, it marks the fourth consecutive season Penn State has had a defensive end on the first team. Safety Jaquan Brisker becomes the first defensive back to earn first-team laurels since Amani Oruwariye in 2018.

Offensively, senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and is a current semifinalist Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. He is the only wide receiver who was a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. He is the only Power Five receiver and one of two FBS receivers with at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (127; 1,539; 12). Dotson is the first Big Ten player since Braylon Edwards (Michigan, 2004) to have at least 90 receptions, 1,180 yards and 12 touchdowns in their first 12 games of the season.

On special teams, redshirt senior punter Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year. Stout became the first Penn State player to win the Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year award. Additionally, Stout is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, recognizing the nation’s top punter.

