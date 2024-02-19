Dating back to late January Penn State has been on a roll on the recruiting trail. That continued on Monday with the addition of three-star New York wide receiver Lyrick Samuel .

Samuel becomes the first wide receiver commit in Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.

His commitment comes less than a month after Samuel was on campus for Penn State's junior day the weekend of January 20th. Samuel also camped for the Nittany Lions last June, before returning for the Lasch Bash in July and the season opener against West Virginia.

As a junior, Samuel had 27 receptions for 693 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6'4" Samuel is elusive and electric with the ball in his hands. He has plus athleticism and speed, especially for his size.

Samuel is also not afraid to use his size to be physical and a blocker down the field. Two things that the Penn State wide receiver room has lacked at times in recent years. Samuel feels like a player that we currently have rated too low here at Rivals.

While New York is not a state known for churning out big time Power 4 talent, Samuel does attend one of the best programs in the state in Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn. Erasmus Hall is a school Penn State has struggled to recruit in the past. Hopefully, getting Samuel on board can help open some doors at Erasmus Hall in the future as well.