Penn State Football lands 2026 Virginia Cornerback Jaziel Hart

Penn State continues to assemble one of the best recruiting classes in the country for the 2026 cycle. The latest addition to their Top Five class is three-star cornerback Jaziel Hart . who was one of the staff's top targets at the position this cycle.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Hart chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech, among others.

A product of North Cross School in Roanoke, Hart joins wide receiver Davion Brown and linebacker Mathieu Lamah as players in the class from Virginia. He joins as Julian Peterson as the second cornerback commit in the class. David Davis could potentially end up at cornerback as well.

Hart has a build similar to current Nittany Lion cornerbacks Elliot Washington, Zion Tracy and Audavion Collins. While he'll look to add some size and muscle when he arrives to campus, Hart should plug right in to what Terry Smith likes to do with his cornerbacks.