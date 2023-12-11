Penn State Football is wasting no time with the transfer portal this offseason, as they have landed Shorter University (D-II) offensive tackle Alan Herron following a weekend visit to campus. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound sophomore lineman played in 22 games across two seasons at Shorter, primarily at right tackle. Herron also has two years of eligibility remaining.

There is not a lot of information of Herron, considering he played for the Division II Shorter Hawks, but he is originally from Jamaica and attended high school at Banneker in College Park, Georgia, where he was a class of 2022 recruit. Shorter produced tight end Kyle Morlock, who was one of the top tight ends on the transfer market last cycle, eventually landing at Florida State.

