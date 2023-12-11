Penn State Football lands transfer Offensive Tackle Alan Herron
Penn State Football is wasting no time with the transfer portal this offseason, as they have landed Shorter University (D-II) offensive tackle Alan Herron following a weekend visit to campus.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound sophomore lineman played in 22 games across two seasons at Shorter, primarily at right tackle. Herron also has two years of eligibility remaining.
There is not a lot of information of Herron, considering he played for the Division II Shorter Hawks, but he is originally from Jamaica and attended high school at Banneker in College Park, Georgia, where he was a class of 2022 recruit. Shorter produced tight end Kyle Morlock, who was one of the top tight ends on the transfer market last cycle, eventually landing at Florida State.
Along with Penn State, Herron also had offers from Auburn, Clemson, Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, North Carolina State, Syracuse, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech. The main competition however was Texas Tech, which he visited a little over a week ago.
Stay tuned at Happy Valley Insider as Penn State could be in the market for more offensive linemen via the portal with star left tackle Olu Fashanu likely heading to the NFL, right tackle Caeden Wallace and right guard Sal Wormley potentially going to the next level instead of using his sixth-year in college and center Hunter Nourzad out of eligibility.
