Penn State Football made the top four of an early transfer portal target on Sunday. USF wide receiver transfer Jimmy Horn Jr announced on Twitter his top four of Colorado, Penn State, Houston, and Texas A&M.

Nittany Nation reported on Saturday in our third NitBits article of the week that the Nittany Lions were expected to be among the finalists.

Over two seasons at USF recorded 67 receptions for 959 yards and four touchdowns.