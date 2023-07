Part of the Lasch Bash BBQ recruiting weekend every year is a Penn State camp the night before. Penn State held its Elite IV Camp on Friday ahead of this weekend's Lasch Bash, and one of the best freshmen in the state of Pennsylvania left Friday's camp with an offer.

2027 defensive back Larry Moon III was in town for the Elite IV Camp. Moon III impressed at the camp and left with an offer. The Nittany Lions join Pitt and West Virginia as early Power 5 offers for Moon III.