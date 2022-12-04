Some books have the line as low as a pickem while others have the line in favor of the Utes. The over/under for the game has yet to be set.

Lines are beginning to come out for this year's bowl games and the Penn State Football team is currently a small favorite over Utah, depending on where you look. Likely best described as a tossup, the Nittany Lions opened as just a 1-point favorite over the Utes according to Action Network.

The Nittany Lions will enter the Rose Bowl with a 10-2 record and winners of four straight while the Utes will enter the game 10-3 coming off a 47-24 win over USC in the PAC-12 Championship game. The Utes are winners of four of their last five games. Their last loss came three weeks ago to Oregon 20-17.

The Rose Bowl matchup between the Nittany Lions and the Utes will be the first ever between the two programs. It will be the Nittany Lions' fifth trip to Pasadena, their first since 2016 while the Utes are making their second trip in two years, after losing to Ohio State last year 48-45.

The 108th Rose Bowl will be played on January 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EST.



