The 2023 season is still over six months away but early odds are beginning to be released for certain games next fall.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Penn State has opened as underdogs to both Ohio State and Michigan for their crucial match ups next season.



Penn State vs Ohio State:

As you can see in the screenshot above, the Nittany Lions are just over a touchdown underdog to the Buckeyes for their late October matchup in Columbus. The Buckeyes have won each of the last six match ups between the two programs since Penn State's upset in 2016. The Buckeyes defeated the Nittany Lions this past season 44-31. Notably, both programs will be replacing their starting quarterbacks. While the Nittany Lions move on from Sean Clifford, entering the Drew Allar era. The Buckeyes will be looking to replace CJ Stroud. Currently, former St. Joes Prep standout Kyle McCord is expected to be the staring quarterback next season.



Penn State vs Michigan

The early lines are much more favorable for the Nittany Lions' November clash against Michigan. The Wolverines have won each of the last two games in the series after defeating Penn State 41-17 this past season. In their last matchup in Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions narrowly fell to the eventual Big Ten champions 21-17.

The Wolverines are coming off a second straight College Football Playoff berth but will have to replace a large chunk of talent on both sides of the ball. Most importantly, however, they return quarterback J.J McCarthy and the talented backfield duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.



Nittany Lions have top-10 title odds in 2023

Despite early lines have the Nittany Lions as underdogs in both of those games above, oddsmakers are still rather high on the program overall. According to FanDuel, the NIttany Lions are tied for the seventh best title odds this season with Clemson and Florida State at +2000.

In front of the trio of programs is Georgia +220, Alabama +550, Ohio State +750, Michigan +1000, USC +16000, and LSU +1800.



Drew Allar enters spring among Heisman contenders