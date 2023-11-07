The Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) head into the weekend with the biggest game of the season on tap against Michigan (9-0 overall, 6-0 Big Ten) in Beaver Stadium. James Franklin and company have an opportunity to thrust themselves into College Football Playoff contention with a win over the top ranked Wolverines. Happy Valley Insider takes a first look at Michigan heading into Saturday's matchup.

Game/broadcast details: Where: University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: Beaver Stadium (Official capacity of 106,572) Time: 12:00 p.m. ET Television: FOX - Gus Johnson (PxP), Joel Klatt (Analyst) Jenny Taft (Sidelines) Odds via Yahoo Sportsbook: Michigan -200 favorite (-4.5 point spread), over/under is 44.5.

The controversy continues...

It feels like there is new information and storylines coming each and every day revolving around Michigan's sign stealing scandal and subsequent investigation by the NCAA. The now infamous Connor Stallions is now no longer part of the Michigan program, but Jim Harbaugh and company are still under the microscope with the NCAA's investigation into the matter. The potential distractions have not impacted the Wolverines on the field thus far, having a 49-0 win over Michigan State and a 41-13 triumph over Purdue since the news broke in October. James Franklin and the Nittany Lions will undoubtedly be cognizant of the circumstances and how what is being alleged could impact them on Saturday afternoon. Will Penn State change some things up? That remains to be seen.

Kings of the conference...

Michigan has rolled through the regular season in 2023 as it had the prior two years in the Big Ten, being one of two undefeated teams in the conference, in the top five of the AP Top 25 poll every week, and firmly in the College Football Playoff field at the moment. Coming off back-to-back Big Ten Championship Game wins and College Football Playoff appearances, the Wolverines are primed for a third straight season completing each of those accomplishments once again. The Wolverines have been one of the top all-around units in the nation, but more particularly the Big Ten. Through ten weeks, the Wolverines pace the conference in total offense (424.2 yards per game, total defense, (231.4 yards per game), scoring offense (40.7 points per game), and scoring defense (6.7 points allowed per game). The 6.7 points surrendered per contest also tops the country and would be among the best marks in college football history if it holds. Although the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes may have something to say about that. JJ McCarthy and the offense have also turned in a stellar campaign thus far and are only getting stronger, scoring 40+ points in their last five games and 50+ points twice during that span, all against Big Ten opponents. Michigan will have to get through Penn State and Ohio State first, but have a national championship run in its sights in the near future.

Can Penn State stop the skid?