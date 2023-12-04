It's opening day for the transfer portal and Penn State Football has already seen one player enter his name redshirt-freshmen punter Alex Bacchetta is set to finish his colligate career elsewhere.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound punter was a member of the 2022 recruiting class, committing to the Nittany Lions in May 2021. Bacchetta held two other offers from Arkansas and Virginia.

The Atlanta, Georgia native redshirted his first season in 2022, but still appeared in two games where he had two punts for 123 yards with a long of 42 yards. Two of those punts also landed inside the 20, with the third being a touchback. He didn't appear in a single game in 2023.

Bacchetta will now enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.