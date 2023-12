Penn State Football finished the regular season with a record of 10-2 (7-2) a few weeks back with losses to Michigan and Ohio State. Despite the losses, the Nittany Lions did have another double digit win season and are headed to a New York's Six Bowl Game once again.

But before that game, let's take a look at how PFF graded out each of the Nittany Lions players this regular season.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.