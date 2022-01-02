 Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Arkansas
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Arkansas

Penn State Football officially ends the 2021 season with a 24-10 loss versus the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Outback Bowl this past weekend.

Now we know what the box score stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

Nittany Nation has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACK(S)
PLAYER OVR OFF GRADE PASSING GRADE SNAP COUNT

Sean Clifford*

54.3

45.4

57

Christian Veilleux

53.0

47.0

6
* - started the game
{{ article.author_name }}