The Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday night put together a statement victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, defeating their Big Ten West opponent 31-0.

Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Hawkeyes.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.