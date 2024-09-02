Advertisement

Penn State cruises the country roads to a 34-12 win over West Virginia

Penn State started their season off with a convincing win over West Virginia.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State vs West Virginia Game Thread

PENN STATE FOOTBALL IS BACK

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State vs West Virginia Game Thread

PENN STATE FOOTBALL IS BACK

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Linebacker Dom DeLuca

Former walk-on Dom DeLuca will once again be a special teams captain and a team leader for Penn State this season

 • Marty Leap
Four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia

Happy Valley Insider offers four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley

Penn State cruises the country roads to a 34-12 win over West Virginia

Penn State started their season off with a convincing win over West Virginia.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State vs West Virginia Game Thread

PENN STATE FOOTBALL IS BACK

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State vs West Virginia Game Thread

PENN STATE FOOTBALL IS BACK

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Published Sep 2, 2024
Penn State Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus West Virginia
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football earned their first win on Saturday as they went on to defeat West Virginia down in Morgantown by a final score of 34-12 inside of Milan Puskar Stadium.

Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Mountaineers.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACK

QUARTERBACKS
BOLD = STARTER
NameSNAPSOFF GRADEPASS GRADERUN GRADE

Drew Allar

51

62.8

57.9

67.8

Beau Pribula

20

70.8

69.2

65.2

RUNNING BACKS
BOLD = STARTER
NAMESNAPSOFF GRADERUN GRADEPASS BLOCK

Nick Singleton

28

74.9

72.7

19.1

Kaytron Allen

30

56.2

55.4

80.5

Cam Wallace

13

61.0

61.5

N/A

