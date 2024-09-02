in other news
Penn State cruises the country roads to a 34-12 win over West Virginia
Penn State started their season off with a convincing win over West Virginia.
Penn State Football Countdown to Kickoff: No. 0 Linebacker Dom DeLuca
Former walk-on Dom DeLuca will once again be a special teams captain and a team leader for Penn State this season
Four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia
Happy Valley Insider offers four keys to victory for Penn State against West Virginia.
Penn State Football earned their first win on Saturday as they went on to defeat West Virginia down in Morgantown by a final score of 34-12 inside of Milan Puskar Stadium.
Happy Valley Insider has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Mountaineers.
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
