As we continue our post-spring ball look at Penn State players whose stock is trending either up or down, we will stay on the offensive side of the ball. After taking a look at three players with their stock trending up on offense, let's now examine some players who come out of the spring with their stock trending in the wrong direction.

Now, let's preface this by saying this is by no means writing any of these players off or stating they can not contribute in 2024 or beyond. It is simply a reflection of where things currently sit for them within the state of the roster.

Let's begin.