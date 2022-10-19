Penn State held practice indoors Wednesday due to the Happy Valley showers. After the 10-minute viewing session, coach James Franklin and redshirt freshman wide receiver Harrison Wallace were made available.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's practice:

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

- Quarterback Sean Clifford was a full participant in practice after leaving last week's game against Michigan in the third quarter due to injury. Franklin hasn't confirmed the sixth-year passer's availability this weekend, though Wallace said Clifford "looks great" and is "100%."

- Starting guard Landon Tengwall was not present during Wednesday's viewing period. The redshirt freshman suffered an undisclosed injury during pregame warm-ups in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and did not play in the game. Franklin said Tuesday that Tengwall "received treatment" on Sunday and Monday

- Sophomore running back Keyvone Lee did not practice Wednesday. Franklin said that Lee "wasn't in class and wasn't at practice while [the media] was out there." His availability for this weekend is unknown.