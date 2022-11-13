Following their 30-0 win over the Maryland Terrapins, the Penn State Nittany Lions Football team rose up in both the AP & Coaches polls on Sunday afternoon.

In the USA Today Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions rose three spots from No. 15 to No. 12 jumping Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA who all lost on Saturday. The Nittany Lions join No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan as Big Ten representatives inside the top 25. Illinois and Minnesota also received votes in the poll, the Illini dropped out of the rankings after a 31-24 loss, their second straight and third of the season.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

When it comes to the AP Poll, the Nittany Lions rose from No. 14 to No. 11. They're once again joined by No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan in the ranking while Illinois and Minnesota again received votes but did not make the ranking.

Future Big Ten member USC is ranked No. 6 in the Coaches poll and No. 7 in the AP poll after defeating Colorado 55-17 this past Friday. While the aforementioned UCLA is 16 in both the AP and Coaches polls after stumbling against Arizona in a 34-28 loss.

The newest College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday evening at 7:00 p.m. and televised on ESPN.