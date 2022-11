The Land-Grant Trophy will be on the line this Upcoming Saturday afternoon when the Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2) host rival Michigan State (5-6, 3-5).

Shortly after Penn State’s 55-10 win over Rutgers on Saturday night, it was announced that the Nittany Lions and the Spartans would kickoff their game at 4:00 pm with the game televised on Fox Sports 1.