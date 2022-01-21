Penn State Football set to host a long list of recruits this weekend
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Penn State will host another big Junior Day event this upcoming Saturday, as they will play host to over 20+ prospects.
Check out the full list of confirmed visitors headed to State College this weekend below!
CLASS OF 2023
CLASS OF 2024
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board